Art this Way gears up for another art crawl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Art This Way Art Crawl gives folks access to downtown Fort Wayne’s art scene. During the crawl, you’ll be able to explore 6 murals around downtown.

Some of the locations of the crawl include Caliente Cuban, Aptera Software, Atrium, Art Alleyawy, and Artlink.

Throughout the crawl you’ll be able to enjoy music from a variety of acks.

This serves as a fundraiser for Art this Way to increase awareness of their project, educate the community, and of course, expose people to the arts.

Each location along the crawl features a local artist, a gallery show, live music, free appetizers and a cash bar hosted by a local restaurant.

A wristband is required to be part of the crawl. You can purchase that by clicking here.

The crawl starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20th. It goes until 9 p.m.

You can click here to learn more.

