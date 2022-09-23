FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art This Way hosted an art crawl Friday night at The Landing.

It is a fundraising event where attendees visit 12 different locations along the crawl.

Along with the live music, food and drinks, there was also a celebration and dedication of the Unity Mural.

One vendor, who sells vintage clothes and a variety of other items, said it’s a great event to showcase art in all different forms.

“Well, it’s fun. It brings in culture. It supports small businesses. It opens up the door for creativity. I think the reasons are endless,” Sometimes Sachi owner Sachiko Janek said.