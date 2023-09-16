FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art This Way is refreshing its annual Art Crawl to feature artists in motion in the art-filled alleys of downtown.

This year the event has shifted to focus on an all-outdoor event with live music, a silent disco, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. The shift has removed all indoor activities and food, making tickets even more affordable to participants!

Tickets are available for $10 per person with all proceeds going toward funding public art in Downtown Fort Wayne. The event will take place on September 22 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Some of the artists featured in the event are;

– Theoplis Smith III, aka Phresh Laundry [painting demo]

– Joseph Pelka [painting demo and pottery]

– Angelina Passemoto [painting demo]

– Julie Wall [printing press demo]

– John Kelty [plein air painting demo]

– Drece Guy [painting demo]

– Seth Green [pottery wheel demo]

– Greg Duncan (Sol Eye Glass) and Emily Simpson [fused glass display]

– Julia Hyndman [painting demo]

– Diane Young [painting demo]

To find out more information and tickets to the event head to Art This Way’s website.