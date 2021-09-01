Art This Way announces 2021 Art Crawl Lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Art This Way has announced the 2021 Art Crawl Lineup which includes nine locations with live music, appetizers, a cash bar and live artwork. The featured artist will have a full gallery show set up in each of these non-traditional gallery spaces.

The locations along the Crawl can be visited in any order:

Start Fort Wayne at 111 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Keller Williams Gallery at 112 West Washington Blvd

Dash-In at 814 South Calhoun Street

Utopian Coffee + Kitchen at 118 West Columbia Street

125 West Main Gallery at 125 West Main Street

Special events will be held at outdoor venues: The Porch Off Calhoun, Otter Alley, PNC Plaza and The Landing

Free food and cash bars along the Crawl will be provided by Hall’s Restaurants, Zinnia’s Bakehouse, JK O’Donnell’s, Dash-In, Insomnia Cookies, Landing Beer Company, Copper Spoon, and Utopian Coffee + Kitchen.

Featured artists include: Julie Wall, Theoplis Smith III, Joseph Pelka, Maisie Husman, Jasmine Pilkinton, Jeff Pilkinton, Lyndy Bazile, Ouizi, and Terry Ratliff.

Art This Way said there will be live musical performances from Todd Harrold Band/Duo, The Goat’s Beards, James, and the Drifters, See Ray Hardly, The Debutants, Chris Minning, DJ Polaris, Alicia Pyle, Jess Flame Thrower, The Piano Men, Jazzknot, and more.

While this is a family-friendly event, the event is primarily for adults. Maps will be available online and handed out at information kiosks on the day of the event.

Tickets cost $25. To purchase your tickets, visit www.ArtThisWayFW.com and search for “Art Crawl”, or visit the Facebook event page. All proceeds go directly to funding more public art projects in Downtown Fort Wayne.