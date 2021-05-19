Art This Way and University of Saint Francis to hold mural dedication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) is holding a mural dedication on Saturday at 3 p.m. at 1217 Broadway.

Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District (DID) are partnered with USF Creative Arts and Professor Tim Parsley on the mural project. This will be Art This Way’s second gateway mural project which aim to welcome visitors as they drive into downtown Fort Wayne.

“Students involved in this mural have gained valuable experience and developed unique insight into the process of mural installation. Professor Parsley and his Saint Francis Creative Arts students have twice contributed to our city’s growing art collection,” DID said.

In the spring of 2018 Parsley and his students painted Parsley’s ‘Arouse, for you must justify me!’ mural in Downtown Fort Wayne. This work recognized the famous American poet Walt Whitman. This year Professor Parsley and his students painted Parsley’s concept, a John James Audubon inspired work.

Funding for this project is made possible in part by the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District and sponsors of Art This Way. The project is further made possible thanks to Dane Leitch, owner of Aaron’s Fine Rug Gallery.

For more information, visit www.ArtThisWayfw.com