Art themed scavenger hunt announced

The following release is from Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District:

Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District are pleased to announce a Mother’s Day scavenger hunt contest! The rules are simple, use the clues to answer a question about the art! You may be asked to find the name of the artist, snap a selfie, find the location of the public art, or answer a question about the art, so be sure to read the question before you start hunting the clue! This hunt can be conducted from the safety of your couch, from your car or on foot.

The public is invited to record their answers and submit them on-line at www.ArtThisWayFW.com. To participate in the contest entries need to be submitted by May 11, 2020 at 12:00PM.

Only one entry is permitted per household. The winner will be randomly selected from the highest scoring entrees. The winner of the Mother’s Day Scavenger Hunt will receive a prize valued at $100.00! A second prize will be awarded to the best mural selfie. The ‘Selfie Challenge’ winner will receive a prize valued at $50.00.

Fort Wayne has a rich and growing collection of public art! We encourage you to visit Downtown Fort Wayne with your family and explore what our city has to offer! For assistance finding these murals, or if you would just like to see all the public art in our city, please use Visit Fort Wayne’s Public Art Map.

Art This Way is a program of the Fort Wayne Downtown Economic Improvement District. The overarching goal of the Art This Way program is to beautify and improve the pedestrian experience in downtown Fort Wayne, IN. The Art This Way program has installed ten projects within the 99 blocks of Downtown Fort Wayne. In 2020 the program will install another nine projects!