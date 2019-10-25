Art of Hope exhibit shows new side of mental health struggles

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana held their first Art of Hope exhibit to show the struggles of people dealing with mental health issues.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first Art of Hope exhibit features local artists who have struggled with their mental health in some way or another. For many of those who submitted their work, creating art gives them an outlet to process what’s going on in their heads.

“I have noticed when I do do it, it makes me feel a lot better,” said painter April Weller, 44. “I go in my own little world and I draw it out and I don’t know where it’s gonna go until I’m done.”

April Weller’s painting is one of nearly 50 other pieces of art done by local artists who have struggled with their mental health in some way. Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana hopes that putting these artists and their stories on display will spark a community conversation about mental health and hope.

“They wanted stories of hope, stories of people that have overcome, and I just know my own personal story has been a 20 year struggle to find recovery where I’m at today,” said Patrick Chesebrough, 43, who submitted a painting to the exhibit.

For Patrick Chesebrough, using art to work through his feelings is new. It used to be the thing that made his mental health worse.

“I had early ambitions of being an artist and I put it away for many years because art was something that actually triggered my mania, part of my bi-polar mania.”

A traumatic loss of a close friend had him exploring art again…and this time he found it therapeutic.

“Every bit of negative emotion that I had built up from this event just kind of came out on the canvas and for the last six months I’ve been painting non-stop.”

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana Exec. Director Lisa Smith said they want visitors to walk away from the Art of Hope exhibit with an appreciation for what people like the artists have gone through, and inspire them to try their own hand at using art to communicate.

“I think it provides an outlet to create a voice and communicate maybe what their struggles have been or what they’re going through now, and art is one way of an outlet to do that,” said Smith.

The exhibit will be on display at Manchester University’s Fort Wayne campus until January 24, 2020. People can stop by and see it during the school’s business hours.