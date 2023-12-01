SPENCERVILLE, Ind (WANE) — Hoosiers can get unique last-minute holiday gifts from the Art Farm Holiday Pop-Up Gallery as it returns this year.

The pop-up market created by Lisa Vetter and Paul Siefert at the Art Farm allows area artists to show off their work in a creative environment. This market acts as one of the two times a year that the public can see their restored 1860 farmhouse.

The 2023 artists featured at the pop-up gallery are;

Trevor Campbell – Ceramics and Photography

Tom Herata – Wood

Jesse Kunerth – Pop Art Prints

Moll Pletcher – Fiber

Dorothy Schutte – Fiber

Paul Siefert – 3D Mixed Media

Denise Swanson – Fiber

Lisa Vetter – Jewelry and Mixed Media

Meredith Wenzel – Glass

Karal Yauchler – Ceramics

The Art Farm is located at 17612 N County Line Rd E in Spencerville. This year’s market had a kickoff event Friday night until 10 p.m. The usual market is open Wednesday’s and Sunday’s noon to 6 p.m. The market is open until January 14 for all interested in attendance.