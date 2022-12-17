FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- What started as a way to showcase local artists during the holiday season has now spanned decades. The Art Farm Holiday Pop Up also now expands past the holidays.

Saturday morning Bruce Lehman with the Art Pop Up joined WANE 15 to discuss the artist and unique pieces of artwork you can see at the pop-up. Learn more in the interview above.

The Art Farm Holiday Pop Up Gallery is happening now through January 15th. It’s located at 17612 North County Line Road East in Spencerville. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday noon until 6 p.m.