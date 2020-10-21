Art exhibit gives hope to those overcoming mental health struggles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new art exhibit at the Allen County Public Library has opened featuring pieces created by those working to overcome struggles with things like anxiety, depression and stress.

The second annual Art of Hope exhibit has been designed to generate conversations about mental health. It opened in the Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery at the downtown location of the Allen County Public Library on Monday, but a virtual grand opening has been planned for Thursday, October 22. You can find more information about the event here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/33/lpv93ay5

“I hear a lot about people experiencing a lot of big emotions right now,” Lisa Smith of Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana said. “It’s stress and it’s fear during this time of uncertainty so I hope people will come and see this exhibit and feel like they’re not alone.”