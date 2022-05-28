FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area artists teamed up with a Fort Wayne not-for-profit to raise money for a good cause.

‘Art for Hope’ is an online auction that allowed the public to bid on their favorite paintings, drawings and sculptures throughout the week. Regional and national artists donated their work to the event. You can view the art online.

The auction was open from May 23 at 9 a.m. to May 27 at 9 p.m. Proceeds benefited Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, a place for families with critically-ill children to stay while they receive medical care for an extended period of time.