Arson investigators on scene of fire on southeast side of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of Plaza Drive on reports of a fire around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department activity log.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene, according to officials.

It is unclear if anyone is injured or what caused the fire.

Oxford Street is closed according to dispatch. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.