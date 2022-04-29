FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A collection of arson investigators were spotted at a charred mobile home where four children were killed in a fire last week.

Investigators from Allen County’s Fire Arson Specialized Team, Fort Wayne arson, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Allen County Police Department were all were at the mobile home on Grassy Lane Friday morning. Vans and SUVs crowded the roadway in front of the destroyed mobile home in the Dupont Estates community.

The investigators refused to say what they were looking for Friday, but Capt. Steve Stone with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department called the probe “just a follow-up investigation.”

“Obviously when you have a fire and when you have deaths, you know its a lengthy investigation,” Stone said. “There’s no new development to cause them to rush out there. Its just part of the ongoing investigation.”

Arson investigators work on Grassy Lane on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Arson investigators work on Grassy Lane on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Arson investigators work on Grassy Lane on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Arson investigators work on Grassy Lane on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Eight days ago, around 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the home in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane and arrived to find it consumed by flames. Crews battled the fire for 23 minutes.

Inside the structure, crews found four children dead. They were four siblings: Matthew Damron, 10; Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5; Jefferson Goff, 3; and Rosalynn Goff, 2.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the children died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns from the fire. The manners of their deaths, though, are still “pending investigation,” the coroner’s office added.

Little more information about the cause of the fire has been released.

Four adults were able to escape the blaze, including the mother of the children. They were all hospitalized.

RELATED:

4 children killed in mobile home fire ID’d; rulings pending

Family, friends, neighbors mourn loss of 4 kids lost in house fire