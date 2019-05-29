Arrest made in shooting along Sherman Blvd.

An arrest has been made in a shooting at a home along Sherman Boulevard that left a man seriously hurt earlier this month.

Bryant D. Aron, 34, faces a preliminary charge of Aggravated Battery related to the May 15 shooting of Thomas Atkins at a home at 2501 Sherman Blvd.

It was around 6:45 that morning that Fort Wayne Police and medics were called to the home on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Atkins inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police had to briefly block off Sherman Boulevard between Lillian and Irene Avenue shortly after arriving on scene. At one point, more than a dozen officers and detectives were at the scene blocking the street.

Police had not shared any suspect information since the shooting, but they said they were still looking for the person responsible.

Aron was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants. Fort Wayne Police said while he was jailed, detectives were “able to piece together his involvement in the shooting.” It’s not clear how, and additional details were not released.