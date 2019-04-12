Arrest made in fatal shooting; suspect found in Tennessee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Antoine Kelley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Police in Tennessee arrested a man for the fatal shooting of a man inside a South Harrison Street home earlier this month.

Antoine Kelley, 28, faces a charge of murder related to the April 1 shooting death of Darius McMorris, 23, of Chicago at a home at 5419 S. Harrison St., a block from Bishop Luers High School.

Fort Wayne police were called to the home just after noon that day. One of the officers entered the home and found McMorris dead inside.

An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

After the shooting, Fort Wayne Police detectives asked for the public's help.

On Friday, police said Chattanooga Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Kelley in Chattanooga. It's not clear how he was tracked to the city.

He'll be transferred to Allen County to face charges.