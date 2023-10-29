FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The times and locations for former and first Black firefighter, Richard Ridley, Jr.‘s viewing and funeral, a person close to the family told WANE 15.

Ridley’s viewing will take place at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home Wednesday, November 1st from 6pm-8pm. Ridley’s funeral will occur at Turner Chapel AME on Thursday, November 2nd at 11am, with viewing at 10am.

During the course of Richard Ridley Jr.’s services, he will be honored by Concordia Lutheran High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). Ridley served as a Junior ROTC cadet at Concordia in 1954-1956. He was recognized as a Hall of Honor recipient by JROTC as the namesake of the Black Alumni Scholarship Team Trailblazer award in Spring of 2022. Concordia was also honored for his work in the 101st Infantry where he served as a paratrooper.

Concordia’s JROTC will be standing post alongside the Fort Wayne Fire Department Honor Guard at Ridley’s viewing and will perform honors for his service during the funeral.

Richard Ridley, Jr. will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Ridley’s family asks for all memorials to be sent to The Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team.

His obituary can be viewed here.