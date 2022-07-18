FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The City of Fort Wayne announced the requirements needed to apply for American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunities.

During Monday’s session meeting at Citizens Square, many people gathered to hear how they can apply and the requirements for the grant.

The session included an overview of the four subgrant programs that were approved by City Council last month.

The four subgrant programs include; non-profit, public health, small business, and tourism. The City of Fort Wayne Grant Administrator, Megan Butler explained how the grant will be split.

“Everything except the small business grant will be up to 100 thousand dollars, per recipient, the small business is 50 thousand dollars per recipient, up to and recipients can ask for whatever amount that they want, and we hope that will cover some of the needs that they have as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Butler explained.

To apply: click here.