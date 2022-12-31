FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate a variety of cultures during a New Year’s Eve bash Saturday in Fort Wayne.

Ring in 2023 with “Around the World” at Wunderkammer. From 6 p.m. to midnight, there will be toasts at the start of each hour, focusing on foods and customs from around the globe. There will also be live music and “selfie spots” to take pictures during the celebration.

The places being highlighted are Berlin, Dublin, The Azores, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Buenos Aires, San Juan, and at 12 a.m., Fort Wayne.

Tickets are $30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the celebration lasts until 1 a.m.