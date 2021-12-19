Around-the-clock shelter for single women officially opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city’s first emergency homeless shelter designed specifically for single women is officially open.

The shelter is addressing a shortage of such emergency space in the city.

Already involved in community efforts, the organization will coordinate overnight shelter for single women as part of this year’s winter warming plan.

City officials say the St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter is the first emergency shelter open year-round in Fort Wayne expressly for single women who are experiencing homelessness.

Existing shelters serve single mothers accompanied by their children, single women struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and unaccompanied women in crisis due to domestic violence, and planning has been in the works for over a year to ensure efforts made by this new shelter are unique.