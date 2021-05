Photo courtesy of the I&M power outage map

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Approximately 1,500 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers are without power in northeast Fort Wayne.

According to I&M’s website, the power outage began around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews are estimated to have it restored around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the power outage is unknown.

