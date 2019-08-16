Armed Walmart shopper raises social media concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A number of viewers have asked WANE 15 to find out what happened at the Lima Road Walmart.

The seemingly exaggerated story on social media is that Wednesday, a man in a bulletproof vest was walking through the store with guns and ammo draped on his body.

Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick told WANE 15 they did have an individual walk into their Lima Road store in what appeared to be a bulletproof vest.

He also appeared to have a handgun properly holstered and was shopping with a woman who appeared to be his mom.

Walmart store management alerted team members who monitored the shopper throughout the store but the man never showed any alarming behavior.

He shopped and left without incident.