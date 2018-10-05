Armed robbery at BP gas station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police are investigating an armed robbery at a BP gas station.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station.

Around 4 Friday morning, a man with a large knife entered the BP gas station in the 7400 Block of South Anthony. Police say he took some items, then ran off on foot.

Officers called in a K-9 unit, which tracked the suspect to a nearby apartment complex before losing the scent. Investigators interviewed the convenience store clerk and checked security cameras in the area.

It's not clear if the clerk was threatened with the knife or not.

Police say the suspect is an older white male.

