Man caves, she sheds and luxury garages will be available if an Arizona company gets Huntertown property rezoned.

Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.

Now, a Scottsdale company, BD DevCo,LLC, plans to develop about 16 acres in northwest Allen County and bring luxury garages to the area. Part of the property is zoned for agricultural use and the company needs commercial zoning to be able to provide luxury garages, according to planning documents filed this week with the Allen County Plan Commission.

The property lies at a fork where State Road 3 and Lima Road intersect and abuts Resurrection Lutheran Church, south of Gump Road.

It also appears from planning documents that the company plans to build commercial retail and residential townhomes or condos on an adjacent 10 acres.

“Buyer intends to develop a luxury toy garage concept called ALTA, with up to 140 toy garages, “Man Cave/She Shed” units available for purchase or rent, along with commercial retail spaces for sale or lease and residential townhomes/condominiums for sale or lease,” documents read.

Owners or those who lease the luxury garages will be able “to conduct business of personal or commercial nature inside the facility so long as business is not open to the general public unless the facility as a whole is conducting a community event that is open to the public and conducted during normal business hours.” Such events could include, but not limited to, car shows, boat shows, RV shows, club events and church events.

No signage would be allowed unless the sign was erected during an event.

The owners of BD DevCo said they met with planners and Huntertown officials and consulted “All in Allen County” documents that “confirm that Huntertown is lacking services and amenities for their massively growing community.’

“Looking at a five mile radius from the site, Huntertown and Allen County will be seeing an influx of more than 4,000 residential single family housing in the next 2-5 years. With this residential growth, we are seeing a limited amount of commercial ground zoned for C3 and by approving our petition we feel that it will set a desirable precedent for other parcels of undeveloped ground around to be also rezoned to commercial in order to facilitate the growth of the community.

The Allen County Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter Dec. 8.