Areas of Paulding County receive more than 6 inches of rain

Local News

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Paulding County Flooding 1

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE)  Heavy rains have caused flooding in Paulding County, with some areas receiving more than 6 inches according to the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency.

A number of state routes, county and township roads were flooded and US 127 was closed for a time.

A number of homes in the village of Paulding reported water in their basements, as much as a foot in some of them, due to the heavy rains in a short period of time.

The Paulding County Emergency Management Agency can be contacted at 419-399-3500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss