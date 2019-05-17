Areas of Paulding County receive more than 6 inches of rain

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) Heavy rains have caused flooding in Paulding County, with some areas receiving more than 6 inches according to the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency.

A number of state routes, county and township roads were flooded and US 127 was closed for a time.

A number of homes in the village of Paulding reported water in their basements, as much as a foot in some of them, due to the heavy rains in a short period of time.

The Paulding County Emergency Management Agency can be contacted at 419-399-3500.