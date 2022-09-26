FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area Chefs and Mixologists pulled out their best dishes at the Local Food Throwdown event Monday evening.

The lineup included 12 contestants from places like Copper Spoon, Mercado, and Penny Drip. Co-Owner of Mercado Johnny Perez says supporting this event was a must.

“It’s a great network to see the producers and the people making the food from the farms come together,” said Perez.

The Throwdown featured nine dishes and three cocktails for guests to try. All ingredients used were locally grown from area farms. Founding Director of the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network Janet Katz says it’s important to promote local foods here in Northeast Indiana.

“Local food is something that can be enjoyed by everybody and it’s a deep connection you have to the farmers who grew it, to the land where it came from, and it just makes the food taste better,” said Katz, “We’re wanting everyone to enjoy local food and we’re so grateful to have people come out here to support us this evening so that we can really promote that, and really bring in more local food from our land to our tables across the region.”

The event also featured live music from the Farmland Jazz Band and a silent auction. Proceeds raised will benefit the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network. For more information, head to their website here.