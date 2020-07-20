Area residents asked to submit stories for community mural inspiration

A street artist spray paints a protective face mask over an old mural featuring a Venezuelan Indigenous man, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 18, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area residents are asked to submit stories that will help influence the creation of two ‘Faces of the Fort’ murals.

‘Faces of the Fort’ will place murals throughout the city and will focus on using storytelling to share and preserve the cultural legacy of Fort Wayne’s diverse neighborhoods, according to a press release from the City of Fort Wayne Community Development.

The stories can be videos or essays that provide information about leaders, community members or every day people who have contributed to Fort Wayne’s civil rights and social justice efforts. Stories can be personal or highlight the work of someone else.

Stories should be submitted via the ‘Faces of the Fort’ website or Fort Wayne Community Development website. Video submissions should be no more than two minutes in length and essays no more than 500 words.

The stories will be used to inform the designs of two artist selected to create murals that are the first in the ‘Faces of the Fort’ project, recommended in the recently adopted Arts for All Public Art Master Plan.

A committee comprised of members from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, local arts organizations, neighborhood groups, the African/African-American Historical Society, the immigrant and refugee community and the LGBTQ community will select the two artists to paint the murals, which will be designed based in part on the stories submitted by residents.

These first two murals will be located in southeast and northeast Fort Wayne and are expected to be completed by late fall 2020.