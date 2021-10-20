Area organizations partner to give away 400 meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United Way of Allen County, Sweetwater Sound and an area co-op are joining forces to bring some tasty food to the southeast side.

Last year Big Momma’s BBQ gave food to those in need during the height of the pandemic and they want it to continue.

“During these hard times, a family of four for a meal, that’s anywhere from $10 to $12. That’s saving a family anywhere from $40 to $48 a week. You know if we could do this weekly again, I mean you’re basically saving a family a little heartache,” said ty Simmons, executive director of Human Agricultural Cooperative.

The goal was to giveaway 400 meals. Within the first 30 minutes, half of the goal was met.