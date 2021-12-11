Area leaders make Christmas happen for Boys and Girls Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area leaders have once again created a special Christmas event for the hundreds of kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Leaders from Sweetwater, Kelley Automotive Group and the Ian and Mimi Rolland Foundation joined forces to fill the Clyde Theatre with holiday spirit.

Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack and wife Lisa joined Tom and Patty Kelley, and Mimi and Carol Rolland.

“Last year with the pandemic, the kids missed this wonderful experience”, said Joe Jordan, the president and CEO of the club. “This year, Christmas is back.”

The Boys and Girls Club Christmas Party

The annual Christmas party at the theatre featured a special gift for each child, cookie decorating, music, food and, of course, Santa Claus.