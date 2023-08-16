INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A fee paid annually by boat owners in Indiana is being used to fund improvement projects on lakes, rivers and streams throughout the state. The latest round of Lake and River Enhancement program (LARE) grants have been announced by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and several area lakes and streams are recipients.

Eleven Indiana counties will receive $1,143,000 in grants to fund 17 lake and river or stream projects through the DNR Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program.



“Keeping Indiana’s waterways clean and protecting our valued natural resources is a mission central to our work at DNR,” Bortner said. “We’re thankful for Hoosier boaters who have helped us fund more than $22 million of important conservation of Indiana’s lakes and streams over the last two decades through the LARE program. The impact is felt now and will continue to make a difference for generations to come.”

In Allen County, $65,000 was awarded for dam removal on the Spy Run Creek and well as $52,000 for an engineering stream assessment of the Cedar Creek.

The complete list of grants can be seen here.