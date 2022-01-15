Area I&M workers travel east to aid sister company ahead of winter storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 15, 2022 – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) crews are being deployed to a few eastern U.S. states to prepare for outages and disruptions that may come with expected storms.

Saturday, more than 200 I&M employees and contractors are on the way to assist fellow American Electric Power and sister company, Appalachian Power Company, in the event a significant winter storm produces service disruptions.

Employees and contractors from across I&M’s service territory, including Fort Wayne, Muncie/Marion, South Bend/Elkhart and Southwest Michigan, are answering the call for mutual assistance. I&M personnel will be staging in Virginia and West Virginia ahead of the winter weather expected Sunday.

Residents there could see several inches of snow, sleet and ice and experience strong wind gusts. I&M line workers and damage assessors will aid in restoration work once the storm has passed and it’s safe.

I&M wants to ensure customers that even though crews are deployed to assist with possible restoration efforts, the company is ready and prepared to respond if outages occur in Indiana and Michigan.

I&M employees have a long history of working safely to help restore communities in the wake of natural disasters. The company has mutual assistance agreements with utilities across

the nation and is available to help weather permitting at home.