FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To help kick off the new Allen County Equestrian Course, members of the Three Rivers Horse Trails welcome horse lovers to ride the trails in this soft opening event.

Sunday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. area equestrians interested in membership are welcome to join members of the Three Rivers Horse Trails at the new horse trails on Paulding Road.

“What we thought would take years to accomplish and be a project finished for future generations actually happened sooner than we thought. Construction is almost complete for the Allen County Equestrian Course, a one-of-a-kind trail project for our region,” said Allen County Commissioner, Rich Beck. “We were so excited to be close to completion that we wanted to have a soft opening for our friends at Three Rivers Horse Trails their support was essential in making this dream a reality.”

The trails are not open to the public during this soft opening. Members of the Three Rivers Horse Trails and other horse enthusiasts interested in learning more about the trails and membership with the organization are welcome at the event.

“In the past, our only option locally was to ride horses along the roadside. Road riding is dangerous for both the rider and the horse. The other option is to travel over an hour one way to find bridle trails to horseback ride. We are excited to finally have a local area to enjoy our horses safely. This park is very unique in that it has both bridle trails and equine obstacles to challenge horse and rider. It will draw horse enthusiasts from 2+ hours away to enjoy these trails and course,” said Andi Adams, Vice President of Three Rivers Horse Trails.

To participate on the trails riders must bring their own horse as no horses will be available to rent at the event.

Paulding Road will be closed to traffic between Adams Center Road and Meyer Road during the event. For those in attendance, you are asked to enter Paulding Road from Adams Center Road and exit using Meyer Road. The site does not have water so it is recommended to bring your own drinking water for participants and their horses.