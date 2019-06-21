Area Culver’s raised $10K for The Women’s Memorial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For those who ate at a local Culver’s location Wednesday, you helped raised money to benefit The Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, June 19, five local Culver’s in Fort Wayne and Warsaw, partnered with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to host a fundraiser. 20% of their days sales went to the fundraiser. The participating locations raised $10,000.

“We are overwhelmed and especially grateful for the generosity of the Culver family of restaurants and the fine people of the greater Fort Wayne area for their support of the Women’s Memorial,” Retired Army Major General Dee Ann McWilliams, President, Women In Military Service said. “For America Memorial Foundation states This donation will directly support the Memorial’s programs and activities that honor and tell the story of some 3 million uniformed women, past and present, who have faithfully served America. We are eager to welcome everyone involved to the Women’s Memorial on their next visit to the nation’s capital.”

The five Culvers franchises combined have donated more than $96,000 since late 2014 through store sales and community donations at the stores. The franchise do the fundraiser twice yearly, typically benefiting Honor Flight. Wednesday’s fundraiser proceeds will go to the Womens Memorial in Washington D.C.

“Honor Flight has been very blessed by the generosity of the Fort Wayne Community,” Dennis Covert, President of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support to the Womens Memorial, honoring the service of women across the nation. We encourage all female veterans to get registered and be appropriately recognized.”

To learn more, visit the website at www.women’smemorial.org