Area credit union announces ‘Buy Local Spend Local’ project with random reimbursements

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) announced the launch of the Buy Local Spend Local campaign, a community investment project that encourages its 4,600 members to shop at locally owned businesses.

The credit union said it will randomly reimburse 15 transactions per month of up to $35 each when a member uses the credit union’s debit or credit card to complete their purchase.

Transactions conducted at any locally owned business that accepts debit or credit cards are automatically eligible for reimbursement, the credit union said. A list of all actively participating businesses, maps and special offers available to PSCU members can be viewed here.

“Public Service Credit Union is Fort Wayne’s oldest credit union,” said PSCU CEO Carolyn Mikesell. “We’ve supported Allen County for 88 years, and we’re excited to help support local businesses through this challenging time.”

Local businesses can expand their participation in the program, the credit union said. By actively enrolling in the program, businesses will receive a Buy Local Spend Local window cling, obtain a listing on the program’s website and gain direct promotional access to credit union members.

The credit union said it has pledged $5,000 in grant awards as an additional incentive to help businesses participate in the program at higher levels. Locally owned businesses interested in participating are encouraged to contact Alyssa Strack or Robert Boswell, Branch Managers.

Eligible individuals interested in joining PSCU in order to take advantage of special offers can visit www.mypscu.com to fill out an application.