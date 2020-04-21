Area colleges optimistic of fall semester, some adjustments made to recruitment process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite Stay-at-Home orders and other changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders at area colleges have stayed optimistic about the fall semester. However, the public health situation has caused adjustments to be made to the recruitment process.

WANE 15 checked in with representatives for Purdue Fort Wayne, the University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech and Trine University to see what the status of enrollment has been.

Enrollment on pace to be similar to previous years

“At this time, both new student enrollment and current student retention continues to look especially encouraging,” Scott Goplin, Trine’s Vice President of Enrollment Management told WANE 15.

Trine University in Angola has been seeing similar numbers of applications, admits and deposits to previous years, giving school leaders hope that the fall semester will see similar enrollment numbers, or even higher than previous years.

The trend of similar numbers has been the same at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. The school has accepted about 2,000 students for the fall semester. According to Brian Engelhart, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, activity and interest in the school has been steady, and similar to last year. Despite that, there is some caution in predicting what the fall semester will look like.

“It’s hard to predict [enrollment] precisely during a time when circumstances are changing regularly for so many students and families,” Engelhart explained. “It will be over the next 5-6 weeks where the trends start to become apparent, but understanding we may see some drop off in each student audience, we may wind up about 10% down in enrollments for the coming year.”

Administrators at Saint Francis also told WANE 15 that predicting enrollment has been fluid. The university has seen a larger amount of students who complete applications than in previous years, but the length of Stay-at-Home orders could affect the amount of those who actually enroll.

Biggest changes happening in visit process

While numbers have appeared to be similar to previous years in most cases, changes have been made in the process of recruiting students. Schools have had to adjust the visit process as Stay-at-Home orders and social distancing guidelines have continued.

The colleges all encourage students to be in contact with advisers at the schools. Indiana Tech and the University of Saint Francis have also given students the opportunity to take part in virtual visits.

“For example, we have an upcoming campus visit event next week for admitted students that we have turned into an online visit event called Explore IT,” Engelhart said. “Currently we’re expecting about 75-100 students and their families to take part in that. Students will be able to take part in live chats with professors here, take a virtual tour of campus guided live by our tour guides, talk to our financial aid team, and similar activities.”

Saint Francis has changed it’s deposit preferred date to July 1.

“With the FAFSA deadline also extended, I recommend filing your FAFSA as soon as possible,” USF Vice President for Enrollment Management Beth Terrell suggested.

Potential shift to closer schools yet to be seen

With the pandemic creating uncertainty about the months ahead, there has been more interest in schools closer to students’ home as opposed to students traveling across the country to study.

These local colleges have yet to see the shift of more commuters and fewer students who live on campus, but the anticipation is widespread. Saint Francis has been expecting a larger amount of commuter students. The people at Indiana Tech are touting their online class options while waiting to see if there will be a spike in interest. Trine has not seen any shift between on-campus vs. commuter numbers.

Universities not anticipating major program cuts

With enrollment numbers steady at the schools, there haven’t been any plans made to cut back on program offerings.

“In fact, we are introducing a new undergraduate program here in the fall semester, Mechanical Engineering Technology,” Engelhart said. “And recently created a new concentration under our MBA program, Business Analytics.”

New programs have also been put together at Trine.

“Though we don’t know what effect the fragile economy will have on families, Trine University remains on track and has introduced new bachelor’s degrees in actuarial science, plastics engineering technology, mechatronics and robotics, an RN-to-BSN program, an associate degree program in physical therapist assistant, and a master’s degree program in business analytics,” Goplin added. “We also recognize that COVID-19 could still be a health issue in the fall and will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments necessary to safeguard the health of our campus and community.”

Some cutbacks and changes were announced at Saint Francis last fall. No other moves are planned to happen because of the pandemic.

“The safety of our students and the USF community is, of course, the top priority,” Terrell explained. “We will continue to make adjustments that are student-centric and focused on the academic, co-curricular and spiritual needs of all our students.”

This story will be updated as representatives from Purdue Fort Wayne share insight into the school’s expectations of the fall semester.