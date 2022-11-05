FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College students are competing Saturday morning in a race where the goal is not only to cross the finish line, but to collect donations for a food drive.

Donations are being collected for Community Harvest Food Bank at the annual 5k Fun Run to Crush Hunger. Colleges in the Fort Wayne area and around northeast Indiana are going head to head to raise the most food and monetary donations. Anyone can join the run to support their favorite team, and contribute to the food drive.

It all starts at 9:30 a.m. It’s free to participate. Find details here.

Donations for Community Harvest’s campaign are accepted through Nov. 11. This year’s goal is to collect 125,000 pounds of food.