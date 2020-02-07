Area churches hosting ‘Night to Shine’ special needs prom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several area churches will host a one-of-a-kind prom night event for people with special needs Friday.

It’s part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s “Night to Shine.”

The global event has grown significantly since it began in 2015. This year, 115,000 teens and adults with special needs will be honored at events around the world. They’ll be welcomed by 215,000 volunteers at 721 churches.

At least eight local communities will participate this year, including Auburn, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Defiance, LaGrange, Wabash, and Warsaw.

2020 is the first year Columbia City’s First Church of God will host an event, and they can’t wait.

“We think the church should be a place that advocates for people with special needs,” Johnny McCallister, Senior Pastor at First Church of God said. “We’re so thankful for that possibility, that opportunity, to be able to advocate for people with special needs, as well as their families. For us, it’s our chance to celebrate them.”

The unforgettable night starts out with guests getting the royal treatment as they’re helped with hair, makeup, and wardrobe. Then they’re whisked away in limos to take a lap around the block for their grand entrance.

Perhaps one of the most exhilarating moments of the night is when the honored guests enter the church on a red carpet with a cheering crowd surrounding them.

Next, they sit down to dine on a delicious meal before the fun starts on the dance floor.

At the end of it all is the real defining moment of the evening. A special message from Tim Tebow himself plays on a big screen as he announces that each special guest will be crowned a king or queen of the prom. For many of them, it’s a display of love and acceptance that they’ve never experienced before.

“We want to show them the love of God,” McCallister said. “Right now is sort of the season of love, and we want this time to be a narrative where we are showing folks with special needs that they are loved.”

You can watch the official highlight video from last year’s events around the world below.

Registration for this year’s “Night to Shine” events is already closed, and they are private, but anyone wanting to attend or host an event next year can CLICK HERE to learn more.

WANE 15’s Michael Kuhn will be volunteering at Warsaw’s “Night to Shine,” Friday evening. He’ll post first-hand pictures and videos to his Facebook page throughout the night.