Area church partners with Community Harvest to serve those in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side is partnering with the Community Harvest Food Bank to help those in need.

Volunteers at Come As You Are Community Church braved the cold Wednesday afternoon to give away food. They held a food drive thru in the church parking lot at 7910 South Anthony Blvd.

Organizers say they served over 300 families. Canned goods and food and dairy products were a few of the items that were distributed.

“We do it because that’s what the church is called to do. We’re just not here to be a building, or to just serve each other. But we’re here to be a light in our community,” said Sandy Payton, Come as You Are Church.

Come As You Are will hold the giveaway the first and third Wednesdays for the next few months from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.