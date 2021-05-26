Area artists paints art for new Bradley Hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bradley Hotel is expecting to open in July an an area artists got a chance to paint some art in the hotel.

The Bradley wanted an area artist to promote their work and Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry, took the offer.

Theoplis Smith III painting at the Bradley Hotel

“They pretty much sought me out. Asked my expertise and being able to paint a mural on the wall. So, to pay homage to the space we’re in right now, this is the Auburn, I’ve been able to pay homage to just those specific type of trees. Just capturing the ambiance of a feel good time in the hotel,” Smith said.

This work can be seen in the Landing and Utopian building.