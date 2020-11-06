Are these your memories? Columbia City mayor hopes to return pictures from lost film

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — They are four simple pictures that capture a moment in time, but the memories recently found at a thrift store in Columbia City are for sure priceless.

The roll of undeveloped film expired in 1998, but the person who purchased film had it developed. After the process was completed four images were captured.

They include pictures of a trip to the pumpkin patch, a horseback ride on a dad’s back, a young girl dancing like nobody was watching and a hug from a relative.

The person who now has the photos wants to get them back to the rightful owner.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel asked in a Facebook post if anybody knows the people pictured. If you are confident you know who these people are, Columbia City leaders will help connect you with the owner of the pictures, said Daniel.