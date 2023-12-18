FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the last two years the National Football League (NFL) has been entrenched in a debate.

“I do think it’s time to go all grass throughout the league,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in November last year.

Several players have urged the league to switch from turf to grass at each of the league’s venues, but in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas, teams are moving in the opposite direction.

Northside will shortly move to turf and that would leave very few grass fields left in the city, to WANE 15’s count Bishop Leuers is the only IHSAA team in Allen County that plays their home games on natural grass.

But is there real science behind the concern?

The director of Parkview Sports Medicine Candice Dunkin thinks that the real issue is making sure that you have the right equipment.

“On any surface not just turf or grass you want to make sure that you have appropriate footwear,” Dunkin said.

Dunkin said that in her opinion there isn’t a greatly increased chance for injuries, but she does say that playing on the surfaces is slightly different.

In addition to using the proper gear, she stressed that surveying the playing field for irregularities or other safety hazards can help prevent injuries.