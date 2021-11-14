Arcola hunter injured in gun-related hunting accident

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A hunter was hospitalized after an accident involving a gun Sunday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident. Around 9 a.m., responders were dispatched to private property near the 3900 block of Felger Road for a person possibly shot in a hunting-related accident.

Charles Spicer, 57, of Arcola was deer hunting on private property with three other hunters when he was hit in the chest by either a bullet or bullet fragment fired from another hunter in his party.

Spicer was taken to a private residence and then was transported by ambulance to the hospital in good condition.

All parties involved were wearing hunter orange as required by Indiana law.

Conservation Officers would like to remind all hunters to always wear hunter orange and to be sure to always identify your target and what lies beyond it before discharging your firearm while hunting.

Officers were assisted on-scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Arcola Fire Department, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA).

This incident is still under investigation.