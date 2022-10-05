FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ARCH Inc., a historic preservation organization located in Fort Wayne, announced the schedules for the various haunted tours the organization will host during the 2022 Fright Night.

ARCH will host one haunted bus tour along with two haunted walking tours Saturday, Oct. 15.

The bus tour will take people on a ride in the “Coach of Chills” on three separate occasions at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m., and the tour will take patrons to “historic sites of fright.”

The two walking tours, Murder, Mystery & Mayhem and Haunted West Central offers two times at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and allows people to see downtown in a different way.

ARCH’s Fright Night Headquarters will be located at 524 W. Jefferson Blvd., and the public can either purchase tickets at the headquarters the day of the events or buy tickets online beforehand.

Tickets bought online before Oct. 15 will have a $5 discount, otherwise walking tour tickets will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children, while the bus tour tickets will cost $25 for adults and $15 for children.