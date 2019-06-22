ARCH offers tours in Forest Park Boulevard Neighborhood

Homes in the Forest Park Boulevard Neighborhood will open their doors next Saturday for visitors. The home tours are being hosted by ARCH, Fort Wayne’s historic preservation organization.

The tour is Saturday, June 29th, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

ARCH and the neighborhood are organizing seven homes, plus two gardens, to be open for the tour. A beer tent featuring Hop River Brewery will also be open on the boulevard for the tour. Food vendors will be onsite.

Tour proceeds will be shared by ARCH, Inc., the Fort Wayne area’s historic preservation organization, and the Forest Park Boulevard Neighborhood Association, tour co-sponsors.

Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 the day of the tour. You can click here to purchase tickets online. Or, call 260-426-5117 for more information.