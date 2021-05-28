ARCH offering variety of walking tours in downtown Fort Wayne, 6 neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) Inc., the Fort Wayne area’s historic preservation organization, announced that it will be offering a variety of walking tours every Thursday evening from June through October. There will also be bonus tours on the second and fourth Saturday afternoons and four bicycle tours.

The tour schedule will visit downtown and six different neighborhoods through the summer and includes both historic and architecture tours and haunted tours, the organization said.

The tours will use the LiveTours so tour guests can easily hear the guide via their smartphones and also to make social distancing easier. ARCH asks that guests download the free app onto their phones before they arrive at the tour meeting place and use ear pieces to hear.

ARCH recommends masks for unvaccinated tour guests and said they are optional for anyone who is more comfortable wearing one.

Online ticket sales begin June 1 on ARCH’s website. Tickets purchased in advance cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets purchased the day of the tour can only be purchased at the tour meeting spot and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger, cash and correct change only.

June’s tour schedule:

June 3: Notable and Notorious Women of Fort Wayne (A Lindenwood Cemetery Tour): Meet in the Lindenwood parking lot. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

June 10: Haunted West Central: This popular tour includes some of Fort Wayne’s best ghost stories along with some of its most delightful architecture. Meet on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

June 12: History of Downtown: New tour for 2021! Learn to see the city’s origins from the sidewalks of today’s downtown. Meet on the One Summit Square plaza at Calhoun and Wayne streets. 10 a.m. Admission charged. Bicycle tour of West Central: New tour for 2021! Visit the built heritage of West Central on wheels for a combination of learning and light exercise. 10 a.m. Meet on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

June 17: Built Heritage of West Central: New tour for 2021! Dive deep into the styles and stories of Fort Wayne’s signature historic district. Meet on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

June 24: Haunted Wells Street: New tour for 2021! Much mystery, more than a touch of tragedy and plenty of thrilling stories are packed into the few blocks of this pleasant commercial street. Meet at the corner of Wells and Fourth Streets. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

June 26: Jazz Age: This tour debuted in 2020, so if you missed it then, now’s your chance! Skyscrapers, movie palaces and speakeasies lined these streets back when jazz was all the rage. Meet outside the Grand Wayne Center on Jefferson Boulevard. 7 p.m. Admission charged.



The July tour scheduled will be announced and posted on ARCH’s website later in June.

ARCH said tours will be cancelled if storms with thunder and lightning or dangerous winds are occurring. Otherwise, guests are asked to dress for the weather and bring an umbrella, if necessary.

For more information, go to the Events/Tours page of ARCH’s website or call the ARCH office at 260-426-5117.