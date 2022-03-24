FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Historical buildings in Fort Wayne connect people to the roots of the city. Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) acknowledges and protects historical buildings.

On Facebook, ARCH is doing Throwback Thursdays where it highlights unique historic buildings around the area. The organization considers location, style, and variety of the buildings when deciding which to feature.

ARCH has featured an old bowling alley on South Hanna Street, the Benjamin and Julius Nathan Rothschild house on West Berry Street and even Irwin Elementary School in previous Throwback Thursdays posts.

On Thursday, a 1921 Spanish Eclectic style building designed by A.M. Strauss was highlighted. It is located on South Calhoun Street.

It’s a two-story building, with shallow balconies. Limestone appears throughout the exterior.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the building housed Meyer’s Curtain & Drapery Shop. In the 1960s, it was used as a Bargain Box shop. Today, Bankers Realty calls the building home.

Connie Haas Zuber, the executive director of ARCH, said that the building has potential to become a restaurant one day.

Spanish Eclectic style building on South Calhoun Street.

Throwback Thursdays aim to raise awareness of what’s around, and help them make connections, Zuber said said. People can drive by these buildings and know something about what they’re seeing.

“We want the buildings to spark conversation,” said Zuber. “Then they might want to help protect them.”

It could also bring back memories to people who have been around the area for awhile.

You can follow ARCH’s Throwback Thursdays on the organization’s Facebook page.