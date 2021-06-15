ARCH announces July walking tour schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) Inc., the Fort Wayne area’s historic preservation organization, announced that tickets are now on sale for July’s walking tours.

The tour schedule will visit downtown and six different neighborhoods through the summer and includes both historic and architecture tours and haunted tours, ARCH said. New bicycle tours are also planned once a month.

In addition to ARCH’s popular, free Three Rivers Festival event, Dearly Departed which is held from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on July 12 at Lindenwood Cemetery, two additional Lindenwood walking tours (each with different content) are scheduled this summer, for which admission will be charged.

Tickets purchased online in advance cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets purchased the day of the tour can only be purchased at the tour meeting spot and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger, cash and correct change only. Visit the ARCH’s website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated tour guests and optional for anyone who is more comfortable wearing one, ARCH said.

July’s walking tour schedule:

July 1: History of Downtown. New tour for 2021! Learn to see the city’s origins from the sidewalks of today’s downtown. Meet on the One Summit Square plaza at Calhoun and Wayne streets. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

ARCH said tours will be cancelled if storms with thunder and lightning or dangerous winds are occurring. Otherwise, guests are asked to dress for the weather and bring an umbrella, if necessary.

For more information, go to the Events/Tours page of ARCH’s website or call the ARCH office at 260-426-5117.