ARCH adds historic and haunted walking tours to schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) Inc., the Fort Wayne area’s historic preservation organization, has announced it is adding a special treat to its August series of historic and haunted walking tours.

In partnership with Sentimental Journey ARCH is offering two evenings of special Ride with the Spirits: Haunted West Central tours on Aug. 24 and 31. The tours will leave from the Wayne Street end of Allen County Public Library Plaza at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. both evenings. Cost is $25 per person. ARCH said Sentimental Journey’s tour wagon can accommodate eight passengers for each tour, which will be led by an ARCH guide.

The Sentimental Journey tours are in addition to ARCH’s ongoing summer Walking Tours series, which will

continue to offer a variety of walking tours every Thursday evening through October, with bonus tours on the second and fourth Saturday afternoons of each month, ARCH said.

Discounted online adult ticket sales are available on the ARCH website. Sales for each tour end the day before each tour. Tickets can be purchased the day of each tour at the tour meeting point, listed on ARCH’s website. Tickets purchased online in advance cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets purchased the day of the tour can only be purchased at the tour meeting spot and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger, cash and correct change only.

Here is the upcoming tour schedule:

Aug. 26: Haunted Wells Street. New tour for 2021! A shouting ghost, crying ghosts, much mystery, more than a touch of tragedy and plenty of thrilling stories are packed into the few blocks of this pleasant commercial street. Meet at the corner of Wells and Fourth Streets. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Aug. 28: A Stroll along West Rudisill. New tour for 2021! Explore the architectural heritage of this iconic boulevard, honored and protected as part of the National Register of Historic Places. Meet in the First Missionary Church parking lot, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd. 10 a.m. Admission charged.

Sept. 2: Built Heritage of West Central. New tour for 2021! Dive deep into the styles and stories of Fort Wayne’s signature historic district. Meet on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Sept. 9: Welcome to Williams Woodland. New tour for 2021! Tree-lined streets showcase more than a century of pride in these historic homes. Learn their stories on this tour. Meet at the corner of Webster and Taber streets. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Sept. 16: Haunted Nebraska. Have you met the Nebraska Spook? Or heard about the deaths? Those stories, plus tragedy, crime and more ghosts on this not-to-be-missed tour. Meet on the sidewalk outside the Redwood Inn, 1400 block of W. Main St. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Sept. 23: A Stroll along West Rudisill. New tour for 2021! Explore the architectural heritage of this iconic boulevard, honored and protected as part of the National Register of Historic Places. Meet in the First Missionary Church parking lot, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Sept. 25: History of Downtown. New tour for 2021! Learn to see the city’s origins from the sidewalks of today’s downtown. Meet on the One Summit Square plaza at Calhoun and Wayne streets. 10 a.m. Admission charged.

Sept. 30: Haunted Wells Street. New tour for 2021! A shouting ghost, crying ghosts, much mystery, more than a touch of tragedy and plenty of thrilling stories are packed into the few blocks of this pleasant commercial street. Meet at the corner of Wells and Fourth Streets. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Oct. 7: Murder, Mystery & Mayhem. Ghosts and macabre memories linger in downtown Fort Wayne as testimonies to the city’s deep past, tragedies suffered and often-violent history. See downtown in a different way on this enlightening tour. Meet outside the Grand Wayne Center on Jefferson Boulevard. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Oct. 9: Haunted West Central. This popular tour includes some of Fort Wayne’s best ghost stories along with some of its most delightful architecture. That Lady in White … is she still watching? Meet on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza. 10 a.m. Admission charged.

Oct. 14: Haunted Nebraska. Have you met the Nebraska Spook? Or heard about the deaths? Those stories, plus tragedy, crime and more ghosts on this not-to-be-missed tour. Meet on the sidewalk outside the Redwood Inn, 1400 block of W. Main St. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Oct. 21: Haunted Lakeside. Sweet-smelling ghosts, bloody battles, tragedy and a touch of Stephen King await the tour guests brave enough to take on this tour. Meet on Edgewater Avenue just east of the Columbia Avenue bridge. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

Oct. 23: Haunted Wells Street. New tour for 2021! A shouting ghost, crying ghosts, much mystery, more than a touch of tragedy and plenty of thrilling stories are packed into the few blocks of this pleasant commercial street. Meet at the corner of Wells and Fourth Streets. 10 a.m. Admission charged.

Oct. 28: Haunted West Central. This popular tour includes some of Fort Wayne’s best ghost stories along with some of its most delightful architecture. That Lady in White … is she still watching? Meet on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza. 7 p.m. Admission charged.

For more information, go to the Events/Tours page of ARCH’s website or call the ARCH office,

260-426-5117. ARCH Tours will be cancelled if storms with thunder and lightning or dangerous winds are

happening. Otherwise, dress for the weather and bring an umbrella, if necessary.