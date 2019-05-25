Arab Fest set for June 1st and 2nd Video

For the past five years, the first weekend in June is marked by a celebration Arab culture in our community. That continues this year on the 1st and 2nd.

This year's festival will include music from musicians, a DJ, dancing, a children's area, camel rides, a souq, or market, with local vendors, and food from a local restaurant. Camel rides are $5.00.

Also featured is Arabic coffee readings. You can learn your future from a cup of coffee!

Henna tattoos will also be available.

Of course, you'll able to taste the flavor of Arab culture, too.

Arab Fest is at the Rothschild Pavilion at Headwaters Park. The hours for Saturday are 12-9:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 12-5:30 p.m.

For more information head to ArabFestFW.com.

