April 12 is #ThanksALineworker day for Indiana’s 46 electric cooperatives

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Every day, lineworkers risk electrocution, falling and strangulation. Hauling heavy gear, they regularly scale 40-foot poles near high-voltage power lines and often in stormy weather.

“We’re on call 24/7. A lot of times you don’t know when you’re going to get called out or called in for being a second crew. You always have to be prepared to be ready and come in when they do call you,” said Todd Myers, six year veteran lineman with Northeast REMC.

Indiana’s 46 electric cooperatives recognize the second Monday of every April as National Lineman Appreciation Day.

“Our lineworkers are heroes in every sense of the word,” said Eric Jung, President and CEO of Northeastern REMC. “As the first responders of our workforce, we count on them to get us through some of our darkest hours, day or night. They truly deserve this special day of recognition.”

On April 12, the public is invited to to #ThankALineworker by celebrating the men and women who work around the clock, putting their lives on the line to keep power flowing to homes, schools and businesses.