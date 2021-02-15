Appointments available for Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s massage clinic

Healthy Essence has four private rooms sectioned off with curtains. Therapeutic Massage students can work with clients to address their massage needs. (Photo courtesy of Ivy Tech)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus, announced it will open to the public this semester from Feb. 15 to May 8.

Students from the Therapeutic Massage program will provide hour-long full-body relaxation massages. The program said anyone interested should reserve their appointments quickly, as appointments normally fill up within the first few weeks.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinic is making adjustments to ensure client safety. There will be longer times between sessions for extensive cleaning of the massage tables. Clients are expected to wear masks into the building and throughout the hour-long massage. Students and staff will also remain masked during the appointment. Screening will take place before anyone will be allowed in the clinic (questionnaire and temperature checks). Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive or exhibits COVID-19 symptoms will need to cancel their appointments. The clinic is also discouraging individuals who are immunocompromised from making appointments at this time,” the press release said.

The following hours are available by appointment:

Mondays: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesdays: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Thursdays: Closed

Fridays: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

The clinic will be closed March 14 to 21 for spring break.

Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel and those 55 and older. The clinic accepts payment in cash and credit card. Tips are not accepted, but clients who wish can donate to a charity chosen by the students.

To make an appointment, call 260-480-2094 or email fw-tmsclinic@ivytech.edu. Clients can schedule two massages per month.

Visit IvyTech.edu/fortwayne/massageclinic to learn more.